Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.84

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 26352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 417,216 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $6,204,001.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,382,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,424,548.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

