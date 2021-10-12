Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €750.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KER. UBS Group set a €665.00 ($782.35) price target on Kering in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on Kering in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($976.47) target price on Kering in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €793.83 ($933.92).

Get Kering alerts:

KER opened at €634.40 ($746.35) on Tuesday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a one year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €684.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €694.65.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.