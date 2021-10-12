Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for SSAB AB (publ) in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSAB AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%.
Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.23. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.
