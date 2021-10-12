Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.64. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

