Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Adyen’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Adyen in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adyen’s FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Adyen stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. Adyen has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

