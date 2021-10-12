Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.15. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $128.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.65 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,018. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,128,000 after buying an additional 651,218 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,094,000 after buying an additional 231,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.