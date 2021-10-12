Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion.

RJF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. raised their target price on Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.85.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $96.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $98.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 50.9% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Raymond James by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.