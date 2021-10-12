Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ally Financial Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALLY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of ALLY opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.