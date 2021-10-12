Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. Comerica has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average is $73.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after purchasing an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Comerica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after acquiring an additional 144,419 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.