Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

PNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $201.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.43. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $106.85 and a 52 week high of $204.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.40 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

