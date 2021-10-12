Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Up 725.2% in September

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a growth of 725.2% from the September 15th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of JRSH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. 4,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,696. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $81.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In other news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 400,000 shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JRSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Aegis lifted their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

