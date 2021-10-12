Jigstack Market Cap Tops $27.98 Million (STAK)

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Jigstack coin can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jigstack has a total market capitalization of $27.98 million and approximately $485,316.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jigstack has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NIX (NIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,042,241,424 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jigstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jigstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

