Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.07. 107,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,663,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jiuzi in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Jiuzi in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jiuzi in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

