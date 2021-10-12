JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

GPMT opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $109,058.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,108.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,234.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,781.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,562 shares of company stock worth $362,395 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $879,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.