John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $146.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $161.05.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $788,329. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

