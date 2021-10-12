John Constantine Sells 5,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $382,050.00.

On Friday, September 24th, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $1,642,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $1,675,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $819,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, John Constantine sold 23,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $1,950,860.00.

On Monday, September 13th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $2,075,250.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $2,366,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $1,924,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $1,528,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $386,100.00.

Shares of XPEL traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.57. 244,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.03. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 2.36.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 57.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 19.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 448.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 42,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth about $1,901,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

