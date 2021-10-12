John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.52

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.52 and traded as high as $17.15. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 41,214 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 88,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 117,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

