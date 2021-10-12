Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

