Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 10,868 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.5% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of American Tower worth $106,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in American Tower by 24.6% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in American Tower by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,855,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,032,000 after buying an additional 132,974 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,330. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.59. The stock has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 939 shares of company stock valued at $279,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

