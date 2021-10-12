Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 14,577 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $53,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.18. 864,212 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.56. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.