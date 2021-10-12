Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $65,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 39.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 64,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $117.52. 62,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,761. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.77 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

