Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 4,005 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $68,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.97. 17,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.35 and its 200-day moving average is $142.68.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.54.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

