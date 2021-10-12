Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,979,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.89. 23,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,502. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.85 and a 12-month high of $204.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

