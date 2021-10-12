Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.13% of Waste Management worth $76,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,326 shares of company stock worth $13,799,816 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.52. 20,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,573. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

