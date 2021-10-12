Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,893 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $69,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $51.72. 667,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,967,448. The stock has a market cap of $237.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.