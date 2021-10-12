Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $104.62 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,413 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.5% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $104,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.07. 61,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,941. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $207.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

