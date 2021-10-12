Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $17.79 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.16. The company had a trading volume of 146,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

