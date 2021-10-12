Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100,623 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $67,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.50.

The Home Depot stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.17. 57,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,960. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.05. The company has a market cap of $359.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

