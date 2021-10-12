Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $49,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 222,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 49,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 39,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $106.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,566,235. The firm has a market cap of $206.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.91. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.