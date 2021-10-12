Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.31% of Zimmer Biomet worth $104,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.74.

ZBH traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.93. 6,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,113. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.57.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

