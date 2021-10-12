Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $3,246.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,964. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,355.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,370.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

