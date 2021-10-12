Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579,991 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $60,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Bank of America by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Bank of America by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 57,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 805,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,466,324. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $368.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.81.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

