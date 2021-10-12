Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 29,534 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,534 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $58,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $157.53. 60,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,912,915. The company has a market capitalization of $217.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.