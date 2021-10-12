Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,270 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.36. 121,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,043,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

