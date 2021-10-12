Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,953 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.14. The company had a trading volume of 302,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549,133. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $171.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

