Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $421.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

