Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.65. The company has a market cap of $421.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.