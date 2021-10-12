Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $157.91

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.91 ($2.06) and traded as low as GBX 128.60 ($1.68). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.75), with a volume of 333,118 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 148.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £596.64 million and a P/E ratio of -26.80.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

