Joshua Harris Sells 51,516 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 51,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $3,392,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Thursday, October 7th, Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $4,989,921.36.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $4,576,718.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $5,947,931.07.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,002,251.65.

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,997,078.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,723,479.07.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14.

On Monday, August 30th, Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $3,392,336.64.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $65.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $66.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.