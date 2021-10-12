JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €160.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.57% from the company’s previous close.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €131.27 ($154.43).

Airbus stock traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €113.82 ($133.91). 785,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a fifty day moving average of €114.71 and a 200-day moving average of €108.31.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

