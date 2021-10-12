JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.98 ($31.74).

Shares of GLE stock opened at €28.34 ($33.34) on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 52-week high of €52.26 ($61.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.24.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

