JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €78.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €78.00 ($91.76) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.53 ($94.75).

ETR:BAS opened at €64.19 ($75.52) on Tuesday. Basf has a one year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

