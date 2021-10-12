JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deliveroo (LON:ROO) a GBX 320 Price Target

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) has been given a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 349 ($4.56).

Shares of ROO opened at GBX 273.80 ($3.58) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 335.32. Deliveroo has a one year low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a one year high of GBX 396.80 ($5.18). The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a PE ratio of -23.32.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

