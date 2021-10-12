JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,907 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.15% of Fulgent Genetics worth $30,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.72.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 in the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

