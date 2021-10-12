JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 278,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of Sensata Technologies worth $32,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 259,937 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,650,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

