JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.91% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $31,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719,872 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383,903 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 23.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after acquiring an additional 718,414 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 34.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,581,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,442,000 after acquiring an additional 661,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,566,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,975,000 after acquiring an additional 171,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNL opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

BNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

