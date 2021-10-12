JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 118,011 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 777,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.19% of Sanmina worth $30,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 41,374 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 700,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,990,000 after acquiring an additional 43,544 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth $7,368,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Sanmina stock opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $43.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

