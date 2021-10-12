JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 157,656 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 372,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.61% of Maximus worth $32,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Maximus by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

