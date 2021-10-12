JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 21,913 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.30% of Warrior Met Coal worth $29,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

NYSE:HCC opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

