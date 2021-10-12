JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 989,493 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $31,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.56 and a 1 year high of $110.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.25.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

